iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,245 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,105,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,955,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

