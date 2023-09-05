iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IXUS. Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 135,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $61.99. 1,174,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,938. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

