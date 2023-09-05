iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,806,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933,375 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bank of America Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,731,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after buying an additional 2,535,055 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,963,000 after buying an additional 1,919,967 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $651,913,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $452.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $350.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

