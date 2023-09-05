iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,175 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.32. 492,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,417. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.80.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

