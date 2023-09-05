iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $147.26. 268,353 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.49.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.