iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,876. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

