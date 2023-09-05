iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 172,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 29.3% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $39,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $247.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.