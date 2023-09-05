iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,984 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,005.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IWR stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 548,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

