iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Increased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.70. 118,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,871. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

