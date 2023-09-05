iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 252,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,545. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

