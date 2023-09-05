iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Greenspring Advisors LLC

Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHV remained flat at $110.07 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,668,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,637. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.73 and a one year high of $110.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.24 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4606 per share. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

