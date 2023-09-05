iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Cut by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of IJS traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,648. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

