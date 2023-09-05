J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Consumer Edge

Consumer Edge upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Consumer Edge currently has $154.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.23.

NYSE SJM opened at $142.49 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $135.44 and a one year high of $163.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -838.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 9,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $1,517,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,151. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,854,000 after purchasing an additional 593,263 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,342,000 after purchasing an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,525,000 after buying an additional 139,158 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

