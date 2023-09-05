J.Safra Asset Management Corp Invests $68,000 in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,287,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,286,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,363,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,191,000 after acquiring an additional 356,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

SRCL stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 121,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,244. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

