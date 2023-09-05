Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$25.00 and last traded at C$25.19, with a volume of 35379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.85.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$41.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

