Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,562,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 789,129 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. TheStreet raised Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 213.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

