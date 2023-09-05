JCP Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. Realty Income makes up about 3.7% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,354,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,059,000 after buying an additional 465,470 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,103,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,444,000 after buying an additional 148,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Realty Income by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,704,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,179,000 after buying an additional 457,839 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.18.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of O traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,609,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,594. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

