JCP Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 168,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,714,000. Focus Financial Partners comprises about 6.1% of JCP Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. JCP Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Focus Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.99. 6,819,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,059.80 and a beta of 1.28. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $53.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $583.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

