Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $115.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,934,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,950,000 after purchasing an additional 139,677 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

