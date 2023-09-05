Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $136,439.84

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 5th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $136,439.84 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015375 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,733.58 or 1.00119707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00667249 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $140,744.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.