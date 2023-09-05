JMP Securities Raises MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $440.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $425.00 to $440.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MDB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $407.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $392.88 on Friday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.24 and its 200 day moving average is $306.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total value of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.19, for a total transaction of $811,315.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,043,414.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

