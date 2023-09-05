JMP Securities Raises STERIS (NYSE:STE) Price Target to $265.00

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.6 %

STE stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 189.24 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

