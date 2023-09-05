JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of HCP opened at $27.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. On average, analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $1,032,156.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,964.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $1,032,156.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,964.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $268,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005. 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 149.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

