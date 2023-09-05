JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Stock Position Decreased by Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,018 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA JAVA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $53.31. The stock had a trading volume of 16,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,221. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $467.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

