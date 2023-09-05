JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 238

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 209 ($2.64) to GBX 238 ($3.01) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the grocer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 320 ($4.04) to GBX 295 ($3.73) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 274.50 ($3.47).
J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.
