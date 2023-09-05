JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stake Raised by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF accounts for 3.3% of WMS Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 18.54% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF worth $37,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth about $249,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 47,795 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,598.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 283,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 266,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,221,000.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

Shares of JSCP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. 9,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,002. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.