JUNO Price Hits $0.13 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JUNO has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. JUNO has a market capitalization of $10.67 million and $90,005.39 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

