Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $482.99 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $482.99 million and $9.90 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00037885 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00026002 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 742,429,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,518,574 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

