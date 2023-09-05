Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 3.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:K opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

