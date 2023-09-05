KeyCorp Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $1,000.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $940.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $838.86.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $872.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $874.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $746.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadcom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

