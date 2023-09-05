Kimco Realty Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.
Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 143.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.
Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %
KIM opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $2,351,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
