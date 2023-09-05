Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kite Realty Group Trust
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks Priced Dirt Cheap
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Disney’s Return To High Margins May Be Your Easiest Win This year
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Anthropic Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.