Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRGGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRG. Bank of America raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after buying an additional 378,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,107,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,590 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

