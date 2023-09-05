Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.63 and a 12 month high of $64.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KNX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,755. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

