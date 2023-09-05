KonPay (KON) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

KonPay (KON) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $22.81 million and $92,528.28 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KonPay

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KonPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

