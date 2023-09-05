Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Raised to Buy at Nomura

Nomura upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KUBTY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kubota from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kubota from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th.
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kubota will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Farm & Industrial Machinery, Water & Environment, and Other. The Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; rice mill plants; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifiers; engines for farming, construction, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track and, and other construction machinery related products.
