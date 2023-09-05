LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.67. 1,341,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,507. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.35. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.70.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

