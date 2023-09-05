LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $11,499,629,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The stock had a trading volume of 408,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,502. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

