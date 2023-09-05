Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$51.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. CSFB downgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.25.

LB opened at C$36.29 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

