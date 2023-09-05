LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Down 5.7%

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $120.55 and last traded at $120.58. 11,205 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 182,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCII. StockNews.com began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.57.

LCI Industries Trading Down 4.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 67.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,194,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,287,000 after buying an additional 230,682 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 131.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 379,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,666,000 after buying an additional 215,088 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,404,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,198,000 after buying an additional 206,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,741,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

