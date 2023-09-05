LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Given New $3.20 Price Target at CLSA

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CLSA from $3.45 to $3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LexinFintech Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.86.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LexinFintech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LX. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 139,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48,841 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 100.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 39,400 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in LexinFintech by 58.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,865,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,427 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.