LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Given New $3.20 Price Target at CLSA

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CLSA from $3.45 to $3.20 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
LexinFintech Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.86.
LexinFintech Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LexinFintech
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/28 – 9/1
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 2 Stocks That Doubled EPS Estimates and Flashing Buy Signals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Toyota vs Tesla: The Tortoise And The Hare Race Has A New Meaning
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.