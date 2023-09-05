Lido Staked ETH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.11 Million (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $13.88 billion and $6.11 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,622.31 or 0.06294525 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,556,162 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,536,659.0001004. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,632.20036769 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,024,242.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

