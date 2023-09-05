LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $65.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPTH. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.