Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.70.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Lithium Americas stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -168.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.13 and a quick ratio of 10.13. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. Research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $860,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.