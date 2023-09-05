Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 66,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,587,000 after purchasing an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.7% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 284,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,618,000 after buying an additional 68,507 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $499.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.46. 278,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,931. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $381.55 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.