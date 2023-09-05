Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.49. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lovesac Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Lovesac by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Lovesac by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

