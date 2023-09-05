Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Buy Rating at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock.
Lovesac Stock Performance
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $387.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.49. Lovesac has a 1 year low of $17.60 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.
Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.
