LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.24% of LPL Financial worth $37,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $117,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 100,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,278. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.95.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

