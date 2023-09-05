Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $440.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LULU. Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $277.50 and a one year high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.89.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,809,672,000 after buying an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $824,128,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

