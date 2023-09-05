Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $376.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LULU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $435.69.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.9% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

