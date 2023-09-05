Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $489.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $487.00 to $489.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $435.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $404.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.27 and its 200 day moving average is $359.89. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $277.50 and a 52 week high of $406.75.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

