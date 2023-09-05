Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Trading Down 7.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.80. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Lumen Technologies traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 6,491,466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,962,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

LUMN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2,331.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

